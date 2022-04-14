With the arrival of spring comes the start of another season that may be overlooked by most people, except those working in the trenches of our local animal shelters: puppy and kitten season. This season is marked by litters of puppies and kittens being born and often ending up at shelters, which can become overloaded with the sheer volume of little ones coming through their doors.
But good news! There are many ways to help relieve the burden on these stretched-to-the-max organizations and save a life or two in the process.
Foster families are among the greatest need of most area shelters when they become swamped with unwanted puppies and kittens.
Foster families don’t have to make a permanent commitment to these babies. Instead, they take them into their homes for a temporary period and give them proper love, shelter and attention — necessities that are harder to come by in a busy shelter environment. That way, puppies and kittens get the care and socialization they need to become adoptable dogs and cats, and it’s virtually risk-free for the families, as most shelters will supply the food, vaccines and everything else that might be needed.
But maybe fostering is too great a time commitment. If that’s the case, shelters always need donations of both money and time.
Can you pick up an extra bag of cat food the next time you’re at the grocery store and drop it off at your nearest shelter?
Do you have a spare hour on a Saturday to walk a dog that desperately needs some outdoor playtime?
Volunteerism of any kind is likely to be welcomed and appreciated by the folks taking care of these animals around the clock.
Or perhaps you’d like to help out in an indirect way by participating in events that support animal shelters. At the Joplin Humane Society, for example, there’s the upcoming Egg My Yard fundraiser, where a nominal fee will get donors’ yards covered in hidden eggs in time for Easter, and the second annual Fast & the Furriest 5K and one-mile fun run, races that are slated for May.
Of course, if you’d like to take the plunge and add a furry friend to your family, adoptions are always an option. When you open your home to a shelter animal, it also opens up a kennel or crate for an animal still in need of a home, saving another life.
Just be sure to get your pet spayed or neutered to help prevent future puppy and kitten seasons from being overwhelming.
