The Four-State Area has another opportunity to show those in need the warmth and hospitality for which it’s known.
President Joe Biden last week announced that the U.S. would admit up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, an effort to ease the burden on Eastern European nations that have taken in most of the people fleeing Russian forces.
Among the first Ukrainian refugees coming to the U.S. will be those who have family already here.
U.S. efforts will also focus on helping refugees who are considered particularly vulnerable after the Russian invasion, groups that include LGBTQ people, those with medical needs as well as journalists and dissidents, according to administration officials.
“This is not something that Poland or Romania or Germany should carry on their own,” Biden said. “This is an international responsibility.”
It’s possible that some of those refugees could make their way to this part of the country and look to resettle in the Joplin area. Perhaps we might even expect that, given the assessment of this community offered recently by some Afghan refugees who have been resettled here.
Dozens of refugees fleeing Afghanistan after the withdrawal of U.S. troops last year have ended up in Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction, the Noel-based refugee assistance group RAISE told us earlier this year.
They apparently have been telling other Afghans still sheltering elsewhere that Joplin is a good place to relocate because of the low cost of living and the “total support” provided by this community, said RAISE’s executive director, Mike Newman.
“They are asking to come to Joplin,” Newman said in January.
We should be proud that the Joplin area has been so welcoming to refugees during the crisis in Afghanistan, and continue that spirit of love and acceptance to any Ukrainian refugees who find their way to this area.
