We’d like to add our voice to those decrying what appears to be an act of political intimidation or harassment, maybe even political terrorism recently in Kansas.
Strange letters containing a suspicious but unidentified white powder were mailed to more than 100 Kansas legislators and other public officials, including Attorney General Kris Kobach. So far, only Republicans appear to have been targeted.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been playing its cards close to the chest, but did confirm over the weekend that the powder doesn’t contain “biologicals,” and said Tuesday its investigation “has now expanded beyond Kansas, so the FBI will now be the agency leading the investigation.”
The KBI also has confirmed that additional testing will continue.
No motive has been identified for the letters, which lawmakers said contained strange fonts reminding them of a ransom note as well as strange symbols. Many had the return address of a church in the lawmaker’s hometown. State Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka, said his letter had a return address for a church in Topeka and used the name Jahaira Balenciaga, a transgender woman and activist who was murdered in her Massachusetts home in 2021.
Most lawmakers we talked to say they have not been too rattled by the letters or the powder, and aren’t even sure what to make of it, but this appears to be blatant act of intimidation or harassment.
Political intimidation and terrorism are nothing new in this country, and often it has escalated to violence, even the assassination of political opponents.
Think of the 1960s and 1970s, and the Weather Underground, and their bombings of the U.S. Capitol, the Pentagon, and more. More recently, there was a shooting of Republicans during a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, the failed plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
But some things are new ... reports of political attacks have escalated in recent years, and the internet and social media have made it easier for people to become radicalized, either as part of a group or on their own. It also has given new life to formerly fringe ideas.
A couple of years ago, a poll found that 20% of Americans, one in five adults, would be willing to condone acts of political violence.
We should look back to the advice of the late Kansan Bob Dole, a former U.S. senator who was the Republican nominee for president in 1996.
In his concession speech, he reminded us how to behave, and how to view one another when we disagree.
“I’ve said repeatedly in this campaign that the President (Bill Clinton) was my opponent and not my enemy. And I wish him well, and I pledge my support in whatever advances the cause of a better America because that’s what the race was about in the first place, a better America as we go into the next century.”
My opponent ... not my enemy.
Good advice for us all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.