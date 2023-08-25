Every fall, we encourage Missouri hunters to take seriously the state’s regulations to contain the spread of chronic wasting disease in the wild deer herd.
And every fall, it creeps a little further into Southwest Missouri.
A couple of years ago it was Barry County, added to the list of places where positives have been recorded.
Last year, it was Barton County, where nine positives were recorded.
So far, no positives have been identified in Jasper, Newton, McDonald or Lawrence counties, but two of those counties — Jasper and McDonald — are close enough to neighboring positives (within 10 miles) that they are part of state management zones, meaning different rules apply.
CWD is a fatal neurological illness that affects white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose. The disease can be transmitted freely within and among deer populations. In all, more than 400 deer in Missouri have tested positive for CWD since the first case in wild deer was found by the Missouri Department of Conservation in early 2012, out of hundreds of thousands of deer tested over the last two decades.
Our neighbors in Arkansas have had a tougher time containing the spread, and so far nearly 1,500 CWD cases have been reported in wild deer since the first case was discovered there in 2016. Twelve of those have been in Benton County, Arkansas, just south of McDonald County, and 164 have been in Carroll County, just south of Barry County, Missouri. Arkansas also has identified dozens of positives in its wild elk population, all of them in Newton, Searcy or Madison counties, and that’s another thing we want to prevent in Missouri’s wild elk herd.
This disease has the potential to devastate the deer population and with it a critical part of the state’s hunting economy and culture.
None of the rules are unreasonable; they are a commonsense plan to try to limit the spread of the disease while maintaining hunting, but this only works to the extent that hunters educate themselves and cooperate, with archery season for deer just a few weeks away.
There was a time when Missouri’s deer population was nearly wiped out, but hunters and conservationists got behind wise regulations and management and slowly — over decades — the state was able to build back a viable deer population.
If we continue to cooperate with and support state rules, we will be able to maintain both our wild deer herd and the tradition of fall hunting. But’s it’s on us to cooperate.
