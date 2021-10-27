It’s that time of the year again when little ghosts and ghouls, princesses and pirates, witches and wizards will take to the sidewalks and streets, basket in hand, to trick-or-treat at area homes.
It will be more important than ever for the next three evenings to watch for trick-or-treating families, if you’re a motorist, or to ensure that your family is moving about town safely, if you’re the parent or guardian.
Courtesy of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the American Red Cross, here are some things to keep in mind if you’re driving these nights:
• Stay alert. Young children excited by Halloween could dart in front of a vehicle. Slow down and drive with extra caution.
• Be courteous to other traffic. Motorists picking up and dropping off trick-or-treaters may result in an increase in the number of vehicles on the road and in your neighborhood, affecting traffic patterns.
For trick-or-treating families:
• Approach only familiar houses that are well lighted, and never enter a stranger’s house or vehicle.
• For your child’s costume, consider using makeup rather than wearing a mask, which can obstruct the child’s vision and make it difficult for them to see an oncoming car. A light-colored costume is easier for drivers to see at night; adding reflective tape to dark costumes makes them visible.
• As a COVID-19 precaution, make a cloth mask part of the costume. Bring hand sanitizer while trick-or-treating and use it after touching objects or other people.
• Watch for traffic; look both ways when crossing the street. Use sidewalks wherever possible. Trick-or-treat while it is light outside.
• If you are trick-or-treating after dark, carry and use a flashlight.
• Check your child’s goodies before eating. Remove loose candy, open packages and choking hazards.
And because Halloween isn’t just a child’s holiday, some tips for adults to remember:
• If you are planning on driving to a costume party, make sure your costume doesn’t hamper your vision.
• If you attend a Halloween party that includes alcohol, designate a sober driver for the trip home.
Have a safe and happy Halloween!
