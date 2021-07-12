If you haven’t been to any of Joplin’s city parks lately, now is a great time to go.
And learn.
Because three weeks from today you have the chance to vote on whether to extend for a third time a quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax for the city. This tax was first approved by voters in 2001 and was renewed in 2011.
We have a chance to keep 20 years of positive momentum going.
The measure, called “Proposition Renewal,” will be on the Aug. 3 ballot.
Local residents who have worked on the issue for many months, including selecting and prioritizing a list of projects, have begun making the rounds in Joplin, speaking to area groups and organizations and educating the public about the proposal.
Make it a point to attend if you can.
If you can’t, go to their website, www.joplinmo.org/elections, where information is available, including the list of projects — park by park — and their proposed costs. On the list are new walking and bike trails, more sandlot volleyball courts, a splash park for Ewert in summer and an ice ribbon for skating there in winter, and new restrooms, security and more for other Joplin parks.
As for the stormwater projects ... well, it’s important to understand that the region is receiving more rain and that is likely to continue, and mitigating against flood damage is going to be increasingly important for the city if trends continue.
We’ve not been shy about our support for the tax and the projects on the list, but that’s not our purpose here today.
Our goal today is just to encourage everyone to take the time to visit the parks, learn about the enhancements and to review the stormwater projects.
Get informed. Once you do that, we think the decision will make itself.
