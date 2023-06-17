Give a man a fish, feed him for a day.
Teach a man to fish, feed him for a lifetime.
The proverb has been around a while, and it’s good ... as far as it goes. The problem is it doesn’t go far enough — not in a time when regulators and lawmakers are less interested in protecting the public from polluters than protecting polluters from the public.
Before you feed that man, or teach him to fish, better consider this: Most states — Missouri included — have fish advisories warning at-risk groups such as pregnant women, women who might become pregnant, children, etc., to limit eating certain species of fish because of pollution. Like the “all Missouri waterbodies” limit on eating bass, catfish or walleye because of mercury. Like the advisory against eating shellfish (mussels, clams, crayfish) from Spring River and Shoal Creek in Southeast Kansas because of heavy metals. Like the warning about eating fish from the Mississippi, Missouri, Kansas or Arkansas rivers because of PCBs and pesticides.
The oceans are ... well ... another kettle of contaminated fish.
You might also consider that nearly every body of water in our area has the shame of being on Missouri’s 303(d) list, which each state is required to compile identifying waters that do not meet water quality standards. That includes most rivers in our area: Turkey Creek in Jasper County, Beef Branch and Shoal Creek in Newton County, as well as others, for heavy metals, sometimes including lead; Joplin Creek for heavy metals because of mine tailings; and Blackberry Creek in Jasper County for chlorides and sulfates from the Asbury coal plant. It also includes most of Center Creek, Spring River, Shoal Creek and many others for E. coli, much of which comes from failed, inadequate and undersized (and feebly regulated ... we’re being generous here) septic systems. More than 23 miles of Elk River, a popular recreation stream, also make the list because of E. coli.
(You might notice that Shoal Creek makes a lot of these lists, and since it’s the source of drinking water for Joplin and other communities, might be, as they used to say, “Job 1.”)
Then there’s this, from a 2015 study by the U.S. Geological Survey and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service: “Eighty five percent of male smallmouth bass and 27 percent of male largemouth bass tested in waters in or near 19 National Wildlife Refuges in the Northeast U.S. were intersex ... Intersex is when one sex develops characteristics of the opposite sex. It is tied to the exposure of fish to endocrine-disrupting chemicals that can affect the reproductive system and cause the development of characteristics of the opposite sex, such as immature eggs in the testes of male fish. Intersex is a global issue, as wild-caught fish affected by endocrine-disrupting chemicals have been found in locations across the world.”
Sources include birth control pills, natural sex hormones in livestock manures, herbicides and pesticides.
We could go on ... prozac, for example ... “Our aquatic life is bathing in a soup of antidepressants,” one marine biologist has concluded.
A Florida study found a cocktail of medicines in fish, including “an average of seven pharmaceuticals per bonefish, and a whopping 17 pharmaceuticals in a single fish. The list includes blood pressure medications, antidepressants, prostate treatment medications, antibiotics, and pain relievers.”
We propose an amendment to the old proverb: Give a man to fish, feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, feed him for a lifetime. Protect his streams, rivers and lakes, feed that man and his family for generations.
