We welcome the study state Rep. Dirk Deaton wants. The McDonald County lawmaker has secured $41,000 to pay for water quality monitoring in the Elk River and its tributaries.
Deaton said in a statement that this in response to “concerns raised relating to water quality due to increased land application of sludges, biosolids and process wastes in the region.”
The study begs the question: If we don’t know what its doing to the watershed, why are we allowing it? The prudent person would halt further applications until they have an answer, especially given overapplication and other problems that have occurred.
The fact that we need a study is an admission that we don’t know what spreading this material is doing to ground water and surface water.
This also begs the question: What about the rest of Missouri? At a meeting in February, Gabe Timby, senior director of environmental services with Denali Water Solutions, said: “In Missouri, Southwest Missouri, southeast Missouri, north-central Missouri and across the state we spread a little over 100 million gallons of residuals.”
And that was just last year.
Deaton’s study needs to be expanded because more than just the Elk River is at risk.
We know it also is being spread heavily in Barry County, which ought to be giving the Missouri Department of Natural Resources fits because the state’s most popular park, Roaring River, could also be at risk one watershed to the east.
Tens of thousands of people, including those in Joplin and Neosho, also depend on a healthy Shoal Creek for drinking water.
Lawmakers must also take steps to address the the other problem residents are complaining about: odor.
Residents say they can’t go outdoors when it is applied, that it is hurting their businesses, affecting their property values, and that schools don’t want to send children out to play after it has been spread.
Vicky Nichols, owner of the Longview 76 Cafe, told us: “We have had customers get up and leave. They tell us that it is nothing against us, but they just can’t eat with the odor.”
The restaurant owners routinely document their customer and income flow as a general business practice, but now they also are documenting the days the sludge is spread and how it affects their bottom line.
“First couple of days that they spread that stuff our income is noticeably down,” Nichols told us.
Deaton is right to begin this. It’s a start. But it’s just a start.
We must go further, and get more answers.
We urge residents to keep demanding those answers. And changes. State Rep. Scott Cupps said lawmakers get “an insane” amount of calls over this issue. Keep them coming. It appears lawmakers are listening.
