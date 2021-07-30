We don’t need to tell you that it’s been a hot couple of days. And we probably can all agree that it’s been pretty miserable out there.
This region sweltered under an excessive heat warning beginning on Wednesday, and the warning from the National Weather Service kept getting extended as the heat dragged on, first through Friday and then through Saturday. Heat index values those days reached up to 110 degrees.
But by today, relief should be here. A cold front was projected to move through the area by the middle of the weekend, bringing with it cooler temperatures.
Think “cooler” as in mid-80s — warm, certainly, but much more manageable.
Thank you, Mother Nature, for reminding us in a not-so-subtle fashion that it is indeed summer in Southwest Missouri, for encouraging us to take a trip to the pool and enjoy some ice cream, and for giving us an excuse not to mow our yards.
But thank you even more for finally giving us a break.
Olympic thanks
Speaking of giving thanks, we all owe a debt of gratitude to gymnast Simone Biles for demonstrating the necessity of setting boundaries and prioritizing one’s health despite all other pressures.
Biles, one of Team USA’s greatest gymnasts and the defending gold medalist, made headlines last week for first withdrawing from the finals for team gymnastics, and then for withdrawing from the finals for all-around gymnastics.
At first, she cited a “medical issue,” and later she expounded on “the twisties,” a phenomenon recognized by gymnasts the world over as a disconnect between mind and body where they literally cannot tell up from down, and potentially putting the spinning performer at risk for serious harm.
Biles should be commended — both for her stunning athleticism and successes, and for her courage in knowing her limits.
There’s something to be said for a leader who understands when to say “yes” and also when to say “no,” especially when such individuals have not traditionally been allowed to say “no” before.
There’s a lesson for all of us in this, both in terms of how we treat celebrities and how we treat ourselves. As American gymnast Sam Mikulak told The Associated Press: “She seems like she’s doing what’s best for her. It’s awesome to see that she’s gotten to go against the pressure of society and do what’s best for herself.”
Many thanks to Simone Biles for paving the way and helping us understand this.
