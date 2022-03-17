It’s AmeriCorps Week, a time to celebrate the hundreds of thousands who serve local communities in myriad ways through the federal agency for volunteerism and national service.
AmeriCorps says on its website that its members and volunteers help communities manage COVID-19 response, ensure students stay on track to graduate, combat hunger and homelessness, respond to natural disasters, fight the opioid epidemic, help seniors live independently, support veterans and military families, and much more. Each year, it says it invests more than $800 million in grants for local nonprofit, community, tribal and state organizations; places more than 250,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term or onetime volunteers.
“Across the nation, AmeriCorps continues to be a force multiplier bringing diverse individuals and institutions together to tackle some of the nation’s toughest challenges,” said AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith in a statement. “During these extraordinary times, AmeriCorps members have provided extraordinary service by keeping our kids in school and on track, and helping our communities build back stronger than before.”
Joplin is no stranger to AmeriCorps. Our recovery following the May 2011 tornado would have looked very different had AmeriCorps members and volunteers not been working alongside us, helping us move forward. Joplin city leaders have said many times in the past decade that AmeriCorps was critical to those efforts.
Service to one’s country can take many forms. Sometimes, it looks like individuals who enlist in our military services, going out into the world to literally fight for and defend our freedoms. Other times, it looks like police officers, firefighters and other first responders who keep us safe on a daily basis.
The AmeriCorps version of service to country is quieter, behind-the-scenes work, but no less important: tutoring a child who needs help with reading skills, repainting the interior of a local charity, maintaining a city park or connecting a veteran with the assistance he or she requires. The ways in which AmeriCorps members and volunteers are spread throughout the country for service projects, often without getting much recognition in return, are endless.
Thank you, AmeriCorps members and volunteers, for the selfless work you do to support our communities and make them better places to live.
