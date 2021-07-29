It’s meaningless to oppose this realignment of the college football landscape triggered by OU and Texas maneuvering to join the Southeastern Conference and leave the Big 12. That would be like opposing the sun going down.
OU fans seem elated, and many think it could be good for Norman. Former coach Bob Stoops called it “good and necessary.” Oklahoma State University feels betrayed, and remaining Big 12 schools are wondering just what this means for their conference and for them.
Other SEC schools, including the University of Missouri and the University of Arkansas, could likely come out ahead as they will share a bigger revenue pie.
Meanwhile, one estimate in the Dallas paper concluded that the Big 12 schools left behind by the OU/Texas move could each potentially lose hundreds of millions of dollars. That would affect not only their athletic programs but also academics and of course the economies of great college towns like Manhattan, Kansas, and Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Others are more optimistic that the surviving teams will be able to reorganize the conference, maybe even expand it. That would be our hope, too — the best thing for the universities and their communities.
To grow up in the Midwest is to be a Big 12 fan because we like what the toughness and competitiveness of that conference says about us.
We recommend the counsel of Bill Snyder, who knows more than most about what it means to believe in yourself and your school during dark days, about the way fortunes can change quickly, and about the ability of people throughout the Midwest to rise from setbacks.
“The Big 12 came thru this before and will again,” Snyder recently tweeted. “Keep the faith. Bob Bowlsby and school Presidents are good leaders — negative talk won’t help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.