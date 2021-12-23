I heard the bells on Christmas Day
Their old, familiar carols play,
And wild and sweet
The words repeat
Of peace on earth, goodwill to men!
So wrote American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in his 1864 work, “Christmas Bells.”
More than 150 years after he wrote the famous lines that would soon be set to music and become part of the American Christmas music canon, we continue to find instances of goodwill toward others on Christmas Day, right here in our own community.
Joplin-area residents have shown goodwill toward their fellow man in spades over the past few weeks as they have responded to recovery and relief efforts in the states that were hit by an unusual December storm system, particularly Kentucky.
The tornadoes that struck Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri during the second week of December killed about 90 people and left significant damage across several states.
Joplin is no stranger to tornadoes. Nor is it inexperienced with the massive amount of love and support that can sustain a community after such an awful disaster.
Several area churches and organizations that received that love and support after the deadly tornado a decade ago have put that energy into helping the survivors of this month’s tornadoes. They have raised money for relief efforts, provided meals to those in need, and traveled to the hardest-hit regions for on-the-ground work to help those communities recover.
Some of them expect to remain there through the holiday season, foregoing time spent with their families and friends to make sure that the tornado survivors have what they need during what will arguably be the toughest Christmas they’ve ever had. Others have pledged long-term support, devoting their efforts through the months to come.
They embody the best of what Christmas is all about: love and compassion for others, peace amid trials and tribulation, and togetherness in good times and bad.
This Christmas Day, we hope that you find peace and goodwill in your lives and share it with others, just as these folks have.
Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all.
