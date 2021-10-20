Remember the Gold King Mine disaster in Colorado that turned the Las Animas River orange a few years ago?
The color of Tang, they said at the time. It made national news and provoked a national outcry.
That is what 3 million gallons of polluted mine waste did to one river.
Three million gallons — that’s Tar Creek every three days. Since 1979.
But there has been no national outrage, no cri de coeur for Tar Creek. Not even after 42 years.
That’s the message of the Local Environmental Action Demanded Agency, or LEAD Agency, founded by Earl Hatley and Rebecca Jim.
Hatley is also Grand Riverkeeper with the Waterkeeper Alliance; Jim is the Tar Creekkeeper.
Help is locked up in Congress. The infrastructure bill stalled there includes $21 billion for remediation of Superfund and brownfield sites, like Tar Creek, and for other parts of the Tri-State Mining District. It needs to be a priority.
But money without urgency — without outcry — is of little value.
It was disconcerting to learn recently that another generation is now being exposed to the health threats posed by Tar Creek, or being denied childhood rites of passage.
Jim has been ringing the firebell this summer because children have been swimming and fishing in Tar Creek, building dams to pool water to deepen swimming holes.
It is what she has always wanted for Tar Creek, but only after it is safe. LEAD used to have a bumper sticker: “Don’t swim or fish in Tar Creek,” but Jim wrote that “don’t messages are a turn-off. So we did the same design but added ‘Not Yet.’”
That was 15 years ago. Now she wonders if the bumper sticker needs another addition that reads: “Then when?”
There were rope swings and other evidence of childhood play. Jim said she also sees people fishing in Tar Creek.
Making sure the creek is fenced off by property owners, and making sure the area is marked as a hazard seems like a simple and inexpensive step that should be taken quickly by local and county officials.
This is what we are reduced to, and having made a mess of our environment, we are now making a mess of childhood and denying our children the good of both.
And this, after nearly four decades as a federal Superfund site and after hundreds of millions spent to date, is the best we can do for Tar Creek.
According to a recent analysis, more than 90% of the 216 sediment samples taken from Tar Creek still had cadmium and zinc levels higher than what would be expected when compared with a nearby stream that was not affected by mining. More than 86% of all the Tar Creek sediment samples had high lead levels, and more than 80% of the nearly 2,000 surface water samples collected in Tar Creek had levels of lead higher than a comparable creek outside the Superfund area.
Residents are warned not only to avoid what fish there are in Tar Creek, but also not to collect blackberries, wild onions or any plants from along the creek.
This spring, American Rivers put Tar Creek on its list of the nation’s most endangered rivers, noting: “For 40 years, 1 million gallons of contaminated water has discharged daily into Tar Creek, killing most of the Creek’s aquatic life and turning the water orange due to oxidation.”
Jim, now executive director of the nonprofit LEAD Agency, told us previously that Tar Creek “is just like a sore that never does get healed. It’s a gaping wound, and it just keeps flowing out toxic water.”
There was at one time talk of a water treatment plant, but nothing happened. They erected a berm, to keep contaminated water out of the creek, but it failed. In the meanwhile, new seeps of mine water have opened up, Jim tells us.
“The ground up there is bleeding,” she said.
In fairness, we should note that many steps have been taken within the region, plugging mines, removing mountains of toxic tailings, countywide yard remediation, as well as the buyout of Picher and Cardin, Oklahoma, and Treece, Kansas — but it is long past time to prioritize the “gaping wound” of Tar Creek.
Jim told us recently: “It leaves me wondering how many lifetimes it is going to take? How many generations will it actually take? How many more?”
