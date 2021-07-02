Our weekend editorial is always our moment to look back at the many good things that transpired of late, but bear with us as we look back further, to events 245 years ago now.
What amazes us is how passionately the praises of the Declaration of Independence have been sung by those who originally did not enjoy full citizenship in this country.
Women, who would not get the right to vote for nearly another 150 years, looked to it.
“Here, in the first paragraph of the Declaration, is the assertion of the natural right of all to the ballot; for how can ‘the consent of the governed’ be given, if the right to vote be denied?” Susan B. Anthony asked, as she was going on trial.
Frederick Douglass and Martin Luther King Jr. found power for Black liberation in the document.
Douglass: “The principles contained in that instrument are saving principles. Stand by those principles, be true to them on all occasions.”
King: “If our nation had done nothing more in its whole history than to create just two documents, its contribution to civilization would be imperishable. The first of these documents is the Declaration of Independence and the other is ... the Emancipation Proclamation.”
Ironically, it was a Brit who said the Declaration of Independence is the fullest articulation of humanity’s quest for freedom.
“We must never cease to proclaim in fearless tones the great principles of freedom and the rights of man which are the joint inheritance of the English-speaking world and which through Magna Carta, the Bill of Rights, the Habeas Corpus, trial by jury, and the English common law find their most famous expression in the American Declaration of Independence.
So said Winston Churchill, predecessor of the reviled Lord North.
Another irony?
It was none other than Silent Cal — Calvin Coolidge, a man not known for his oratory — who inherited the responsibility for speaking on the 150th anniversary of the Declaration in 1926. He gave a spectaulary summary of its meaning.
“It is a declaration not of material but of spiritual conceptions. Equality, liberty, popular sovereignty, the rights of man — these are not elements which we can see and touch. They are ideals. They have their source and their roots in the religious convictions. They belong to the unseen world. Unless the faith of the American people in these religious convictions is to endure, the principles of our Declaration will perish. We can not continue to enjoy the result if we neglect and abandon the cause. ... If all men are created equal, that is final. If they are endowed with inalienable rights, that is final. If governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, that is final.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.