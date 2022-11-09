Well done!
To all those county clerks and county voting officials, to all those hundreds of poll workers in the area and, finally, to voters themselves, we can say Tuesday went smoothly because of you.
Politicians might even learn a thing or two from these folks about running elections.
We always find local poll workers to be impartial, efficient and helpful, and their professionalism gives us confidence in the integrity of our elections, that everything is working as it should, and that our elections and election officials can be trusted.
Turnout
By the way, both Jasper and Newton counties recorded their second-highest turnout ever during a midterm election.
Jasper County officials reported a total of 34,903 votes, a turnout of nearly 42.7%, of the 81,807 registered voters on Tuesday.
There were another 99 provisional ballots because someone forgot their photo ID. They have begun comparing signatures and, if they match, those votes will be added to the total.
The Newton County Clerk’s office, meanwhile, had a turnout of 46.84% of the 42,257 who were registered for an election.
The only midterm election turnouts that were higher were in 2018 in each case.
Bipartisanship
Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis told us Wednesday that the county also puts in the field two bipartisan teams on election day, the Joplin team and the Carthage team. They travel to polling locations, checking on problems, making sure everything is going well, providing supplies as need. He called these teams “invaluable.” Bipartisan teams also count ballots.
Maybe there’s a lesson for politicians in that: We all want the system to work. We all want the office to go to the winner, whether we voted for that person or not.
Davis also told us it took 184 poll workers in Jasper County on Tuesday, and there are 20 more on standby. There are other people who help check the provisional ballots and serve other roles, not to mention the staffs in the county clerks office who put in some long hours on election day, and afterward.
Maybe there’s another lesson: This works because we work together.
Commented
