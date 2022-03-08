Our thoughts, our prayers, our hearts, are with the Joplin Police Department, the family of Cpl. Ben Cooper, the two officers still in the hospital and their families, as well as with the family of officers that is the Joplin Police Department.
The phrase has come to sound trite these days, given its overuse, but it is not, anymore than other common phrases, including, “We’re with you,” and “Thank You.”
For us, the phrase is an expression of solidarity with the community — especially with the community of our police officers.
It is also an expression of the way we feel right now, of the good we can do by being present to the victims of this tragedy.
The attack, Police Chief Sloan Rowland said, “is indicative of the rise in violence against law enforcement officers we are witnessing nationwide, and it has to stop.”
Saying “our thoughts” are with you requires us to be aware of the dangers the officers too often face, the steps we need to take as a society and a community to reduce criminal violence that puts officers and our community at risk, and the ways in which we are all connected, both dependent upon and responsible for one another. It does not absolve us from action, but launches it.
Saying “our prayers” are with you is a reminder, too, of deeper ways we are connected, of the ways we are again dependent upon and responsible not just to one another, but to God.
The phrase “thoughts and prayers” gets kicked around because too many people see it as an excuse to, in the end, do nothing more than think and pray, but let’s not underestimate the good “thoughts and prayers” can do.
A Jewish prayer attributed to Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel provides some perspective: “Prayer cannot bring water to parched field, nor mend a broken bridge, nor rebuild a ruined city; but prayer can water an arid soul, mend a broken heart and rebuild a weakened will.”
Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley challenged us to “lean into our Joplin Police Department family and surround them with a circle of love, support and prayers ... We lift up all of our Joplin police department family as they grieve, as they mourn, and as they come to terms with this situation.”
Ryan also challenged Joplin to action, to get engaged on behalf of the families, the police department, and to “let the nation and the world see, just like after our tornado, how we respond to tragedy as a community. We know how to pull together in love.”
“Over the coming weeks, there will be many opportunities for us to show that support,” Stanley said. “Please fully engage in the process of thanking these families for their sacrifices.”
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
So, too, will be our actions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.