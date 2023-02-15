Let’s hear it for those residents of Carterville who showed up last week to make repairs and improvements to the Carterville Community Center.
About two dozen people showed up to help with everything from scraping old gum off the wooden bleachers to replacing the center’s windows.
“I love this old building,” Cindy Myers, president of the Carterville Park Committee, told us about the community center, which was built in 1954 as a gymnasium for Carterville High School.
After Carterville’s consolidation with Webb City, the building has taken on multiple roles — hosting youth basketball programs and other events, pasta and chili feeds, holiday gatherings, and more.
It also has bounced between public and private owners, with the city buying the building back about five years ago.
The city is showing a will-do, take-responsibility spirit using volunteers, and more cities can benefit from the example.
In between breaks scraping gum, Davida Turley, one of the volunteers, told us: “I’m really excited to see our community center come back to life just so the community is able to use it, so it’s functional and people are happy to be here.”
City Council member Cris Henkle, an organizer of the event, told us that not only were volunteers doing the work, but they also are using donated materials.
She said her long-term goal is to make the space attractive enough to earn revenue.
“We want it to look good for rentals so we can market it as a rental events center,” Henkle said. “Then the long-term goal is to make it financially stable so it will support itself and all the repairs needed. We want to be conscious of taxpayer dollars. We don’t want this to be a drain on taxpayer dollars, so that was one of the concerns. People said, ’You’re putting money into that old building,’ but there’s been no taxpayer dollars put into this to remodel it. It has been donations and donated work. We want it to be giving back to the city in income.”
Thank you, Carterville, for the example you are setting for others.
