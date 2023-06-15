We welcome the grant announced for the historic Neosho Colored School, and applaud those who have worked to preserve and restore it. The school remains a rarity today, as African American educational institutions from the Reconstruction period after the Civil War have been mostly torn down.
The 152-year-old building was the first school dedicated for use by African American students in Newton County in 1872.
Its historic importance also includes the fact that it is the only surviving public school building attended by George Washington Carver, who was born in slavery on a farm near Diamond.
Carver is believed to have attended the school for about a year and a half when he was 10 to 12 years old.
Built in 1871, it was used as a school until 1891. It enrolled up to 60 students per term, from ages 5 to 26.
It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.
This week, we learned the Carver Birthplace Association was selected to receive a $70,000 grant from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. Funding will support work on the interior.
“The work that is required includes selective interior demolition, historic paint analysis, repair of historic lath and plaster and ceilings, repair of historic interior trim and wainscotting, replication of missing interior trim, repair and refinishing historic wood flooring, installation of replica vertical tongue-and-groove board, and more,” Lana Henry, the Association’s current president, told the Globe. “All work will be done in accordance with the secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation, with the ultimate goal to preserve historic fabric and repair in-kind.”
The exterior of the school has been nearly fully rehabilitated and stabilized, according to the group.
Henry also said: “Continuing to build upon and promote the legacy of George Washington Carver, the 1872 Neosho Colored School is symbolic of ‘the golden door of freedom’ Carver experienced in Newton County, Missouri, as well as ‘the golden door of freedom’ promoted through his extraordinary life’s work at Tuskegee Institute.”
Carver’s heroic and inspirational life must be celebrated, as should his commitment to education — he walked 10 miles to the school, and lived with Andrew and Mariah Watkins, an African-American couple, when school was in session.
It was the beginning of Carver journey that would see him become one of the 20th century’s great scientists and humanitarians.
Thanks to all those who have worked to preserve this extraordinary part of his and our story.
A news conference celebrating the grant is set for 9:30 a.m. Friday at the school, 639 Young St. in Neosho.
