They drape like so much Spanish moss from our trees. They blow like so many tumbleweeds across our land. A couple years ago one was found at the deepest point in the ocean, at the bottom of the Mariana Trench, nearly 36,000 feet below the surface.
Would to God those plastic bags had never been invented and placed so conveniently at the end of so many retail check-out aisles. But they were, and they have been. We’ve cursed Walmart and other retailers before, particularly after floods wash a new horde of them into our rivers, snagging on the roots and limbs of every sycamore and river birch.
Curse Walmart all we want, the fault is ours. We are our own worst enemy.
According to Walmart, which has been taking steps to rid itself and its communities of this ubiquitous ugliness, people around the world use about 1 trillion of them each year, and most for only a minute or two as they lug groceries out to the car and then into the house; fewer than 10% are recycled even in the United States, and less in many other places.
“Single-use plastic bags continue to be one of the top ten items found along beaches and waterways,” Walmart reported.
Around here, we’d rank them in the top two, rivaled only by plastic water bottles.
Jane Ewing, senior vice president for sustainability at Walmart, noted recently that the retailer has joined the Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag, working with other retailers, which includes CVS, Target and others, “to lead industrywide change around viable alternatives to the traditional plastic shopping bag.”
A Walmart store in Mountain View, California, is testing a solution called GOATOTE. Shoppers use an app to “check out” reusable bags. The bags are free if returned to the store within 30 days, but if customers decide to keep their bag they are charged $2.
A store in Santa Clara, California, has launched a pilot program called Fill It Forward, which Walmart describes as a mobile app and tag that lets customers accumulate points for choosing reusable bags, and then converts those points into cash that can be given to local organizations, like food banks. The store has seen a 31% increase in adoption of reusable bags with this campaign.
Vermont and Maine have launched campaigns to go bagless statewide.
Ewing said in a statement that “our associates and customers there, time and again, have told us they’re ready to make a change.”
Joplin and the rest of Missouri are ready to make that change, too. In fact, we should have done this a long time ago. Many communities have banned them.
We urge retailers and communities to partner and launch similar programs here.
Having just endorsed a use tax to raise several million annually for, among other things, neighborhood cleanup and community improvement, implementing one of these programs or even outright banning the plastic bag would be an easy step that would result in dramatic improvement.
