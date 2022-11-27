Whether the particulars of Kevin Johnson’s case are enough to block his execution seems doubtful at this late hour.
Johnson is scheduled to die today, and on Monday, Gov. Mike Parson made it clear in a statement that “clemency will not be granted.”
For us, those particular issues in Johnson’s case are beside the point.
For us, the question of whether the death penalty itself can be applied fairly, evenly and justly has been answered. Enough time has passed — nearly 50 years since it was reinstated — and enough evidence has accumulated to answer the question: No, it cannot.
According to the Death Penalty Information Center, there have been at least 185 people who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death who were later exonerated.
“These wrongful capital convictions have happened in 29 different states and in 118 different counties, showing that, in whatever part of the country they are tried, capital defendants face an inherent risk of wrongful conviction.”
Four of those were in Missouri, ten in Oklahoma, one in Arkansas.
Hannah Cox, senior national manager for Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, told us that one person has been exonerated for every eight who have been executed in recent years.
We have said before that we agree with the conclusion of Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, which notes that in the decades since the U.S. Supreme Court upheld its use in 1976, “we have tinkered with the death penalty in an effort to make it fair, accurate, and effective. Yet the system continues to fail.”
Nothing we have seen in recent years has changed our minds.
Mistakes have been and will continue to be made, and the thing that makes the death penalty so clamored for by its supporters — that it is absolute — is also its fatal flaw: It is absolute, allowing for no mistakes.
Opposing the death penalty should not be seen as being anti-justice or soft on crime. Murderers such as Johnson, who shot and then executed a police officer, Sgt. Bill McEntee, in 2005, deserve to remain in prison. Locking up the worst criminals for life without parole is still a severe penalty — one that can be done much more expediently at much less cost to taxpayers with less of a toll on victims’ families. It is also a penalty that, when necessary, allows for correcting mistakes.
How is that people who decry government regulation or intervention and who wouldn’t trust the government to regulate the market for green beans or to supervise something as simple as the wearing of masks during a pandemic, would give to government this most absolute and irreversible power?
We renew our call for state lawmakers and elected leaders to review not just this case, but to have the moral courage to go further and to review the state’s continued use of the death penalty. We urge them to begin the conversation that many other states, including deep red states, are having, as the moral, religious and practical case against the death penalty builds and support for it falls among all demographic groups, including conservatives, church leaders and religious organizations, as well as legal and constitutional experts.
