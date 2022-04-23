Kids today are doing some incredible things.
For proof, just take a look at some of the young people who have been spotlighted by the Globe in the past week.
Students at St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School in Joplin raised a record amount of money for the American Heart Association through the Kids Heart Challenge. Their goal: $8,500. Their total, as revealed last week: $14,328.
The students reached out to their friends and family members through emails and social media for donations, along with learning how their funds would help people with heart disease and promote research and treatment.
St. Mary’s students have now raised more than $65,000 in the past eight years for the American Heart Association. It’s an astonishing amount that will go far in tackling the problem of heart disease in this country.
Several youths also spent time volunteering recently for the betterment of their community.
The Joplin Youth Volunteer Corps spent its Saturday before Easter on a work day at the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States. The 10 teens and preteens helped with landscaping, cleaning and whatever other odd jobs were needed to beautify the nonprofit and make it ready for its guests, typically out-of-town families with a child in a Joplin hospital.
Students at Joplin South Middle School who are enrolled in the Interact Club, a youth chapter of Rotary International, visited the Wildcat Glades area last week in honor of Earth Day. They learned about plant and animal species that are native to Missouri and completed several service projects around the park.
Our community, and indeed our world, is in good hands with these future leaders.
