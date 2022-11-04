Joplin, how did we get here? How did we get to the point where major buildings — the latest but not the only one being the John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn at 3615 S. Range Line Road — deteriorate so rapidly that the only path forward is to tear them down? How did we get to the point where major buildings that are empty endanger first responders and neighbors?
The Joplin hotel was built in 1987 and in 2000 it was renovated for a rebrand of the Holiday Inn chain.
Now, barely a decade later, the development company out of Nashville that has held the the property about three years is saying it must be demolished.
Much of the damage was caused by vandalism, including the theft and removal of copper wire and metal pipes, Mayor Doug Lawson said recently. There also was a 2020 fire in the room that houses the indoor pool, where transients set fire to a pile of wire to burn away the insulation so they could extract the copper, according to firefighters. Two firefighters fell into the undrained pool water wearing heavy breathing apparatus that made it difficult for them to pull themselves out of the water. Thankfully, they got out OK.
We can go down the list of empty buildings that have been taken over by transients and caught fire in the past few years:
• The Olivia (officially, the building was so badly damaged that it was impossible to tell what caused the blaze).
• The Cleveland Apartments.
• The former Carnegie Library, which was just added to the list of Missouri’s “Places in Peril.”
Joplin also had a record number of suspicious fires in empty houses and smaller structures recently, creating a burden as well as additional risk for the fire department.
It seems clear Joplin needs more teeth and more bite when it comes to its empty buildings, particularly when those buildings are major downtown structures, such as the Olivia, or sit at the city’s gateways.
We think owners of these buildings should be required to maintain them as if they were occupied. Lights must be kept on. Grass must be mowed. Windows and doors that are broken must be repaired with glass, not plywood. Parking lots must be maintained, not allowed to disintegrate.
Perhaps the city should require owners of empty buildings to hire security.
Can we tax the owners of empty buildings to offset the burden they place on city services, the increased risk to first responders, and to compensate for lost tax revenue as their deterioration brings down adjacent property values?
We are not opposed to incentives given to property owners to help with development and are encouraged that there are plans for several of these buildings, but it’s clear Joplin is offering too much carrot and not enough stick.
