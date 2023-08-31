We have said before that Joplin’s trolley is a critical public service that needed to be restored as quickly as possible, and that the main challenge — a driver shortage — never seemed insurmountable.
We welcome news that the trolleys could be back on city streets this fall, and applaud city leaders for taking steps to revive the service by offering more competitive wages and approving a new trolley.
Joplin officials announced last fall that the city would suspend Sunshine Lamp Trolley service, which provided both weekday and weekend transportation, pointing to the difficulty finding and retaining drivers.
Robert Lolley, the city’s transit coordinator, said last week there are now eight potential drivers; four were hired last month and must complete a three-month training program.
He also recently got City Council approval to buy three new vehicles — two buses for the Metro Area Paratransit System and one for trolley service, using grants from the Federal Transit Administration that will reimburse the city 85% of the cost. The council approved the vehicle purchases in a 9-0 vote.
Mayor Doug Lawson said at the meeting: “I am glad we have not forgotten the trolley. This is important.”
We agree.
Lawson also asked that a trolley route include the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park because of the number of jobs there. That is in line with the results of a 2015 study by Harvard University which found that access to transportation is the single biggest factor in escaping poverty and avoiding homelessness.
Our readers have suggested the city also look at expanding trolley routes, and now would seen to be a good time for that.
City Manager Nick Edwards said the plan was always to get the system, “100% operational as quickly as possible once we are fully staffed with drivers and dispatchers.”
He also said: “City Council and leadership have made significant investments this past year in a more competitive employee pay plan, which we believe has contributed to recent staffing additions. Our goal is still to have seven to nine drivers to comfortably accommodate schedules and any conflicts that may arise. While we do not have a hard date to restart, we have been looking at perhaps as early as this fall if we continue hiring and training drivers.”
We thank city leaders for resurrecting trolley service.
