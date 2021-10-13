Missouri’s first black bear season opens Monday and runs through Oct. 27, and it is sure to remain controversial. The burden is on hunters to prove this can be done ethically.
We have supported the Missouri Department of Conservation’s decision to open a limited season on black bears this fall, recognizing that hunting is a tradition that goes back centuries in America, and that it is tool the state uses to manage wildlife populations. Missouri’s black bear population, estimated at around 800, is growing at the rate of 9% per year, meaning it will double in eight years, to 1,600 bears, and double again in eight more years to 3,200 without any kind of intervention or management.
We believe the state can attempt this hunt because MDC has a demonstrated history of responsible management of game species that it has brought back from the brink.
We also know that other states that have established black bear seasons have not seen a collapse of their respective populations. In fact, many of Missouri’s bears have wandered here from Arkansas, looking for new territory despite that state having had a hunting season for more than 40 years. Last year, Arkansas hunters took 665 black bears, out of a population that has grown to more than 5,000 bears in the Ozark and Ouachita mountains.
MDC has divided the state into three bear management zones, limiting both the number of permits it will issue and the harvest. Zone 1 will include all of Southwest Missouri, and the limit will be 20 bears; the overall limit statewide will be 40 bears. That is 5% of the state’s estimated population, which seems like a cautious start.
Yet, we also know there is intense opposition.
According to MDC, more than 1,000 of 1,300 public comments received last fall opposed bear hunting in Missouri, with some calling it “cruel and unnecessary” and others worried that hunting would cause the collapse of the population. However, comments collected at public hearings around the state showed 80% support for the season.
We also know MDC will evaluate the season and will adjust regulations, season length and quotas as needed. This year, only lone black bears may be taken. Hunters may not take bears that are in the presence of others bears, and that includes sows with cubs. Bears cannot be disturbed, pushed, harassed or taken from a den.
But for all the state’s precautions, in the end the success or failure of this inaugural season will depend on the willingness of hunters to go slow, too, and to abide by MDC’s regulations.
We trust them to make the right choice.
While there are always exceptions, we know most hunters to be among the most conservation-minded, understanding the importance of maintaining a healthy black bear population.
