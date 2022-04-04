The weather won’t be an excuse. It will be partly sunny, with highs in the mid-70s. It looks like it’s going to be a great spring day.
Yes, we know you are busy, but no busier than the thousands of others who will vote Tuesday.
Don’t try to tell us your vote doesn’t matter, either. We couldn’t count the number of time we’ve seen one vote make the difference in local elections.
Perhaps you’ve just grown cynical and frustrated with politics. The surest remedy for that is to take politics back, and that begins with voting.
Still, if you’re not convinced you should exercise this most critical democratic duty, then take a look at the picture below.
It’s a picture of George Lee.
We’ve told you about him before, but every election we need to be reminded of his sacrifice.
Born in 1905, Lee became a minister in Mississippi, deep in the segregated South. It was a time when blacks could not go to school with whites, eat at restaurants with whites or even drink from the same water fountains as whites.
Mississippi had the largest percentage of blacks of any state but also the lowest percentage of blacks who were registered. In one 13-county area that had a black majority, there were only 14 registered black voters; in one seven-county area that was more than 60% black, only two votes were cast by blacks in 1954.
All manner of legal tactics and terrorist threats were taken to keep blacks from participating in this most basic political act.
When Lee himself registered in his home county in Mississippi, he was the first black to do so since Reconstruction.
After starting a local NAACP chapter in 1953, Lee and a friend printed leaflets and held meetings urging blacks to register to vote, which meant paying the local poll tax. However, the local sheriff refused to collect the poll taxes; Lee threatened a lawsuit.
The response was savage. Business owners circulated a list of those blacks who had registered, firing them from jobs, denying them credit and raising their rent, according to historical sources. It was economic terrorism.
They also warned Lee to knock off his campaign, but he refused. Black-owned cars and businesses were vandalized.
On May 7, 1955, while driving home, Lee was struck by three shotgun blasts. The local sheriff, according to newspaper accounts, said metal fragments left in Lee’s face from the shooting were actually nothing more than dental fillings knocked loose by the car accident. No one was ever charged.
Lee, his family and his community suffered all of this, and for what? For the right to vote.
Still think you’re too busy? Or that you can’t be bothered? Or that your vote doesn’t matter?
Still want to choose cynicism over duty and patriotism?
Tell that to George Lee.
