It is both disheartening and encouraging to witness these spring elections for city and school board seats, as well as a host of local issues that make their way to the ballot.
Disheartening, because so few voters turn out for what is their primary duty in a democracy — voting. A depressingly low number of voters turned out for major questions in many local communities Tuesday, ranging from renovating Joplin’s Memorial Hall to school bond issues and local use tax proposals.
Sometimes in these spring elections we don’t even get to double digits on voter turnout in many communities.
Yet these local elections are more encouraging than ever in another way because they remind us of the power of voting, as issues are often decided by just a handful of voters, and in some cases by one vote.
Like that of Carterville, where the Ward 3 seat was decided by one vote.
An opening on the Jasper Board of Education also was decided by just one vote Tuesday night.
Or Airport Drive, where two votes made the difference for a seat on the board of trustees. Two votes also made the difference for a seat on the Fairview City Council.
If two “yes” voters in Commerce, Oklahoma, had decided to stay home, a 2% increase in sales taxes to fund sidewalks, curbs, roads and road-related repairs would have failed.
Use taxes in several area communities were decided by just a handful of votes. Jasper’s passed, by just 12 votes; Sarcoxie’s failed, by just 12 votes.
Dan Rife was elected Carthage Mayor by just 15 votes, out of nearly 1,000 cast.
Don’t tell us your vote doesn’t matter; in local elections, it matters most of all.
Rock Island
While we were neck deep in local elections, we saw some good news make its way out of Jefferson City.
In January, during his State of the State speech, Gov. Mike Parson put $69 million in the budget to develop a 78-mile section of the Rock Island Trail in central Missouri.
We have been big supporters of the effort.
On Tuesday, there was an amendment offered to strip funding out of the budget for the Rock Island trail, but according to Rudi Keller, government watchdog extraordinaire, there was “strong bipartisan opposition” to cutting the $69 million.
He also noted that Rep. Tim Taylor, R-Boonville, said his town has prospered because of the traffic on the Katy Trail “and those towns and cities along the Rock Island are going to prosper.”
We’re elated that the funding survives, and we encourage our lawmakers to continue to support it.
