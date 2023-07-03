You won’t find us bemoaning last week’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on student loans.
President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness program would have canceled $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, would have had an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.
Did Biden have the authority to do it?
And was it the right thing to do?
The answer to both is “no.”
As to the former, Chief Justice John Roberts quoted former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who said during a press conference in July 2021: “People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”
As to the latter, students borrowed this money knowing it would have to be repaid. It wasn’t forced on them and they weren’t coerced. Those who didn’t go to college shouldn’t be saddled with that debt.
But what we do want to be bemoan is the lack of attention to the more serious problem — college costs that have exploded out of control, and the question of why this path to a better life has become so burdensome, even more expensive than a home, with debt dragging on for decades.
Instead of tweeting their praise or denunciation of the court, time would be better spent by lawmakers on both sides if they worked to find a way to keep college affordable.
According to the College Board, the average annual price (tuition and fees) for full-time students at a public four-year in-state college is nearly $11,950; the estimate for costs including room and board is between $25,000 and $30,000. The average year at the University of Missouri is now above $30,000 in some cases, or $120,000 for a four-year degree.
The College Board also found that the cost of going to college has risen five times faster than the rate of inflation over the past 50 years, driven no doubt by the ease of borrowing and the collusion between higher ed, students and those who profit from our debt-driven economy. There’s been dramatic increases in the number of services provided by colleges ... a proliferation of administrators ... how about the buying out of coaches’ contracts?
We have no doubt that this is a complicated question.
We’ve also seen a shift as lawmakers cut funding to colleges and universities and put more of the burden on the shoulders of students and their families.
Today, former students owe $1.75 trillion in debt, and the average borrower owes about $30,000.
Meanwhile, politicians who should be otherwise focused on keeping a college education affordable snipe at each other on Twitter ... twiddling, if you will, while Rome burns.
