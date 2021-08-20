The new federal requirement that nursing home staff be vaccinated was many months overdue. This could have and should have happened last winter when vaccines were first made available for critical care workers.
President Biden announced this week that nursing homes that want to continue receiving Medicaid and Medicare funding will need to make sure that all of their staff are vaccinated. We think that is the right call, even though late in coming.
Some nursing home owners and administrators have gone down this path on their own, and we applaud that.
According to the Missouri Independent, the Good Samaritan Society, a chain with nursing homes in Kansas, is requiring the vaccine as a condition to work there, although they are making allowance for medical or religious exemptions.
Aimee Middleton, executive director of the Good Samaritan Society, told the Independent: “The vaccine is our way out. It is saving lives. The science at this point is undeniable.”
Unquestionably.
Yet the industry overall is lagging behind.
Nationwide, hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, even though nursing homes were devastated by COVID-19. Statewide and locally, fewer than half of nursing home employees are vaccinated, according to federal data, and it some cases it is much lower. Missouri’s rate of vaccination for staff — 46.8% — is among the worst in the country; third from the bottom in fact. Oklahoma, at 48.8%, isn’t much better. Kansas, meanwhile, at 56%, can do better too.
Several states, including Alaska and much of New England, are above 70%; California may already be over 80% while Hawaii is approaching 90%.
AARP, which also called recently for a mandate for nursing home staff, estimates that 186,000 of the more than 620,000 Americans killed by COVID-19 were nursing home patients or staff, about 30% of the victims of this disease.
We support the federal mandate.
We believe it should have happened sooner.
