We believe Joplin residents should vote “yes” on the Memorial Hall plan.
It saves our history while honoring the original vision of the veterans and community who built it after World War I. They not only wanted a memorial that would honor the service and sacrifice of veterans, but also a building that could serve the community.
We hear folks say: Tear it down, and just move the memorials to a park. Well, we could spend seven figures tearing it down and moving the monuments (to where?) but what will we be left with? An empty lot where our history once stood.
We have lost enough of our history, thank you very much. This building is worth saving, and their original vision is worth honoring.
Besides, it’s what Joplin residents — more than 1,400 of them who were surveyed — said they wanted, so the city put together what looks like a great plan that will cost $30 million to renovate and enlarge Memorial Hall. But we will be passing on our history, rather than erasing it, and at the same time creating a venue that will bring revenue to town.
Right now, there are hundreds of Missouri associations and organizations that hold their annual meetings and conventions around the state, but not in Joplin. Why not? We don’t have a facility that can meet their needs. A repurposed and upgraded Memorial Hall will help change that, able to seat up to 1,700 people under the plan, but if necessary the seating can be removed to create expo space.
We also like the synergy that exists by vacating 8th Street and creating a Veterans Way Plaza connecting Memorial Hall to the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex that is under construction along Seventh Street.
There is a lot of momentum downtown right now, a lot of investment, with the new courthouse, the Cornell complex, and the renovation of historic buildings along Main and adjacent streets, like the Olivia and the Downtown Y. Supporting Memorial Hall adds to that momentum.
We think the investment being asked of taxpayers — about $75 per year on a $100,000 home with a $20,000 car in the garage — is worth it.
There is a lot to like about the plan, but we think supporting the Memorial Hall vision sends a message: This generation is as capable and committed to honoring veterans and their vision as that generation that built it a century ago.
We urge Joplin voters to support Question 1 on the ballot on April 5, and save Memorial Hall and inject even more energy into the downtown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.