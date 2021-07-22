We urge voters to renew the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax for Joplin that will be on the ballot Aug. 3.
This is a great investment in our way of life, but it is more than that — it is economic development, just of a different kind.
Not so long ago, we heard what’s happening in communities hastening to develop parks and other amenities described as an “arms race” of a sort, as they build trails, beef up pools into aquatic centers, augment and protect green space and add sundry other attractions. It is a way to lure new residents and investment while keeping existing companies and their employees.
You only have to look to our neighbors in Northwest Arkansas to see not only what it means for quality of life, but also just what it means for economic development.
What you need to know is that the tax has been around for a while — 20 years in fact, having been authorized in 2001 and renewed in 2011. It will generate about $41 million over the next 10 years, with 55% spent on park projects and 45% on stormwater projects.
What will get for the money? Among other things:
• An ice ribbon and splash pad in Ewert Park, as well as a covered open-air basketball court and an amphitheater. Was there ever a time when you could ice skate in Joplin?
• 5-7 miles of single track for mountain biking in Dover Hill.
• Additional trails and trail connections.
• A stable funding source for the ongoing operations of the Joplin Athletic Complex.
• New upgrades, such as restrooms, sand volleyball courts, security and more at many other city parks.
On the stormwater front, a number of projects are planned throughout Joplin business and residential neighborhoods.
The full list of projects is available at www.joplinmo.org/elections.
A committee of residents has been working months of the issue, including selecting projects and priorities.
“The whole process is citizen-driven,” Mike Seibert, who led the committee, told us. “A lot of the the original information on the parks projects or issues around stormwater was accumulated through surveys the city conducted of residents or the city manager’s listening tour.”
This is the first of three opportunities we have to invest in our community, and we encourage residents to get out and vote “yes” on Aug. 3.
