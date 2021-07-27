Millicent "Mitzie" Dunaway, 96, of Wichita, KS, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021. No Services. Preceded in death by her husband, James E. Dunaway; parents, Joseph and Babe Fately. Survived by her son, James J. (Angelia) Dunaway of Wichita; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. Services in care of …