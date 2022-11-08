We hear lots of excuses for not voting, but we’ve never heard a good one or one that can’t be rebuffed by reality.
Some people think their single vote can’t possibly matter. Nonsense. History is full of elections that turned on a handful or even one vote, at every level — local, state and national.
Just last April, with the municipal elections, numerous races in our area were decided by one vote, including in Carterville and Jasper. In Airport Drive, two votes made the difference. Two votes also made the difference for a seat on the Fairview City Council. If two “yes” voters in Commerce, Oklahoma, had decided to stay home, a 2% increase in sales taxes to fund sidewalks, curbs, roads and road-related repairs would have failed. Use taxes in several area communities were decided by just a handful of votes. Jasper’s passed by just 12 votes; Sarcoxie’s failed by just 12 votes. You get the point.
Still others say: “It makes no difference who is elected — things go on just as they did before.”
After that 2020 presidential election, a Medill School of Journalism/Ipsos/NPR poll found that, for all the talk about barriers to voting, voter suppression, etc., the top reasons for not voting were apathy and indifference.
These nonvoters said it doesn’t matter who they vote for, things go on pretty much as before.
Maybe there was a time when candidates ran to the center for the general election and it was harder to split the differences between them, but in recent years candidates have been running away from the center, toward their bases, and that has pulled both sides toward extremes. The differences between candidates are more stark than ever.
Theodore Roosevelt’s most famous speech — officially “Citizenship in a Republic,” but better known as the “Man in the Arena Speech,” is remembered for that famous paragraph: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood ...”
A great speech. But in that same speech Roosevelt also discussed at length the responsibility of citizenship, and made it clear America would rise or fall on the strength of its citizens and their willingness to live up to their responsibilities.
“A democratic republic such as ours — an effort to realize its full sense government by, of, and for the people — represents the most gigantic of all possible social experiments, the one fraught with great responsibilities alike for good and evil. ... With you here, and with us in my own home, in the long run, success or failure will be conditioned upon the way in which the average man, the average women, does his or her duty, first in the ordinary, every-day affairs of life, and next in those great occasional cries which call for heroic virtues. The average citizen must be a good citizen if our republics are to succeed.”
The first duty of citizenship is casting an educated, informed vote.
