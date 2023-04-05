Seriously, folks ... used tires? 151 of them?
Yeah, 151 used tires were dumped on the Ruby Jack trail on Feb. 12.
Joplin Trails Coalition President Bob Herbst told us it was done late in the day between County Road 170 and Leggett Road, just west of the 171 overpass.
The Ruby Jack has evolved into one the great assets for the county through the hard work of the Joplin Trails Coalition. It is infuriating to see people spread this squalor while others are working hard to improve the quality of life for the region.
If you know anything about this, call the police. If anyone is convicted, we’ll run their names in this spot, and while we don’t typically run mugshots, we can make an exception for these varmints.
Herbst said all the tires had a blue dot painted on them, some had stickers.
Let’s hope the find the dirtbags who did this. Herbst said they filed a police report.
That’s the bad news.
There is some good news.
Soon after learning about it, Herbst put out a call for volunteers and was joined in the clean up by John Lindstrom, Steve Wagner, David Bleier and Kerry Sturgis.
“It was a lot of work. There was a hill they had rolled them down, and we had to roll them up,” Herbst told us.
We applaud the work of the coalition and those volunteers who showed up in February to clean it up.
More good news: “The Joplin Recycling Center was gracious enough to help us,” Herbst told us, meaning they took the tires without charge.
And one final bit of silver living: Herbst told us there is “surprisingly little” dumping on the trail. “This was the worst in 10 years I have been with the trail.”
He encourages everyone who uses the trail to be on the watch for illegal dumpers.
The coalition owns and manages the 16-mile Ruby Jack Trail, from Carthage to the Kansas line, and works with the cities of Joplin and Webb City on the 3.5-mile Frisco Greenway which stretches from near downtown Joplin to near downtown Webb City. That’s a lot to patrol and maintain. They also are looking at ways to connect the two.
They are always looking for volunteers, hold periodic work days, and you can even adopt part of the trail.
Information about all of this, as well as details on joining the JTC, fundraisers, rides and more can be found at their website: https://www.joplintrailscoalition.org.
