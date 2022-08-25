Thank you, Higher Power Garage.
Thank you for improving the lives of many area residents.
This is a unique ministry, and one we had never heard of before you came to Joplin more than two years ago.
Higher Power Garage works with single parents, veterans and those on limited incomes to keep their cars up and running.
Mike Gideon, president, told us recently: “Especially with our economy in the condition it is right now, those that are on fixed incomes really are not getting any relief. If the brakes go on their cars, or their tires go bad, they just don’t have the money to get their cars fixed. Our job here is to step in and assist them in that time of need.”
He explained that car problems often lead to other serious troubles. Without a car, some people can’t get to work, might lose their job, get behind on bills and could even lose their home.
Gideon said that while crew members don’t force religion on anyone, they often encourage people to find a family of worshippers, and they pray with every family they serve.
Higher Power Garage also offers a monthly basic auto maintenance class that teaches things such as checking oil and tires, and what the lights on the dash mean, so that maintenance will be not be ignored. Sometimes these classes are required as part of their services. The classes are free to the public as well. The shop also conducts a class on basic budgeting to help clients get back on their feet financially, and they help connect clients with local aid agencies and ministries that can provide assistance on things like rent, diapers and formula, or help finding better jobs.
Gideon told us: “Our job is fixing cars, our purpose is to help them fix their lives.”
He believes his shop had fixed around 575 vehicles since starting two years ago. This year to date, he estimated the shop has saved $31,000 in labor costs.
The requests for repairs have grown rapidly as word gets out, and now they want to expand their services.
Thanks, too, to all those who have helped Gideon make this possible, including a $50,000 grant from Philanthropist Society of the Joplin Regional Community Foundation that was used to hire a manager and buy an alignment machine and additional lift to do a wider range of repairs. Help also has come from Schubert Mitchell Homes, the W.R. Corley Memorial Trust Award, Uncommon Life Church and Journey Church.
You can help too. Higher Power Garage is planning its annual Community Day fundraiser this Saturday at its location, 711 N. Schifferdecker Ave. in Joplin. The event from 1 to 5 p.m. will have bounce houses, snow cones, food trucks, a dunk tank and Joplin Fire Department demonstrations. There will also be raffles for a Branson vacation and for a ride in either a Ferrari or a McLaren.
“Whoever wins that is going to have the ride of their lives,” Gideon told us.
Stop by and support this great work. The shop also is looking for volunteer mechanics.
People interested in low-cost repairs or vehicles can find guidelines, program requirements and application forms at higherpowergarage.org.
We applaud Gideon and the crew at Higher Power Garage for the difference they are making in our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.