“’Tis a privilege to live in the Ozarks.”
So said a neighboring newspaper. For many decades that fetching phrase appeared every day on the front page of the Springfield News-Leader.
We were jealous. Wish we’d thought of it first. ’Tis a privilege.
Earth Day reminds us we are blessed to live in the Ozarks, home to many of the best rivers in the country, if not the world ... home to millions of acres of public land ... home to one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world and abundant and diverse wildlife.
Making camp just a few miles from an Ozark river 200 years ago, Henry Rowe Schoolcraft and a companion were serenaded one night by wolves howling only 200 yards away, but he noted they had no reason to be apprehensive because deer were so abundant. A day after reaching the Current, he wrote, “Of wild turkey, ducks and squirrels, we ... kill aplenty.”
It was also a region rich in ancient forests and oak savannas, a country of “lofty” pine. There were few lakes, but mile after mile of unspoiled rivers. He and a companion followed the North Fork — he called it the Limestone River — and wrote of the purity of its water.
“It is so clear, white and transparent that the stones and pebbles in its bottom, at a depth of 8 or 10 feet, are reflected through it with the most perfect accuracy as to color, size and position, and at the same time appear as if within 2 or 3 feet of the surface of the water,” he wrote. He wrote similar descriptions of other Ozark rivers.
Schoolcraft described “extensive bodies of the choicest land,” and wrote about a region where trees “attain an almost incredible size.” To the west of Springfield, he found himself surrounded by prairies with grasses tall enough to hide a man on horseback, a region with elk and deer abundant and occasional herds of bison.
Alas ... ‘tis a battle to live in the Ozarks these days, to restore and protect our region as the forces that can’t see the deeper value in rivers and and greener value in mountains rage on with indifference.
But it is a battle worth every drop of sweat and blood. For 200 years, we have acted as if the Ozarks belong to us — fouling its rivers, slaughtering its forests, decimating its once abundant wildlife. Earth Day challenges us to see that we belong to it.
“We abuse land because we regard it as a commodity belonging to us,” wrote Aldo Leopold, who loved the wild Ozarks. “When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect.”
Yes, ‘tis a privilege to live in the Ozarks.
‘Tis also a responsibility — a duty of the first order, to make sure we pass on to our children a better world than the one left to us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.