This Saturday launches for many a four-day holiday culminating on Tuesday with Independence Day.
Maybe it’s fitting that it be a multiday event. After all, the momentous event unfolded over several days in 1776, all of which ought to be celebrated.
On July 1, 1776, the Second Continental Congress gathered in Philadelphia.
The next day, Richard Henry Lee, of Virginia, introduced this resolution: “That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States, that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain is, and ought to be, totally dissolved.”
John Adams always thought July 2, when it was approved, would be the national holiday: “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival ... It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade with shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
On July 3, the Continental Congress debated and made changes to the draft.
The final draft was approved July 4, 1776.
So, it’s appropriate that the celebration stretch over several days.
But it’s also appropriate that we should take time to reread it — and time to reflect on the risk the men who were leading the movement for American independence were taking, and the fate handed down not long before by a British judge to captured Irish revolutionaries.
“You are to be drawn on hurdles to the place of execution, where you are to be hanged by the neck, but not until you are dead, for while you are still living your bodies are to be taken down, your bowels torn out and burned before you faces, your heads then cut off and your bodies divided into each of four quarters.”
The story is told in Ron Chernow’s biography of George Washington, to emphasize the risk he and others were taking.
Within days, Washington was having the Declaration read to the troops. The troops rejoiced, Chernow writes, and greeted it with huzzahs.
It has been a long process — approaching 250 years — to understand the words, and how they apply, and the journey is not complete. Yet we do ourselves and our children an injustice if we do not demand that we live up the Declaration’s lofty words, even if previous generations of Americans could not always.
“The drafters were not giants who will never come again,” noted Pauline Maier, author of “American Scripture: Making the Declaration of Independence.” “These were ordinary men doing their best. To say we cannot come up to their standard is wrong. We can and we must.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.