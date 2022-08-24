It was disconcerting to discover Joplin residents share the same pessimistic view of the future as others around the world.
Our Globe poll recently asked: “When children today in the United States grow up, do you think they will be better off or worse off financially than their parents?”
Nearly 75% of the hundreds who responded believe their children will be worse off, and 10% said about the same. Only 15% were optimistic about their children’s economic future.
The poll is not scientific, but has proven reliable over the years, most recently when we asked how Joplin residents would vote on the proposal to raise property taxes for public safety; the results were close to what happened at the voting booth.
Our latest poll was actually our way of measuring something that has been documented around the world: Pessimism about the future. A recent Pew study of 19 countries asked the same question (actually, we borrowed it from them) and found the same pattern. Respondents in 15 of those 19 countries were negative, ranging from 51% of Hungarians who believed their children would be worse off to 82% of Japanese. The average across those 19 countries who believed their children would have it worse than they did, at least financially, was 70%.
For the United States, 72% believed their children would be worse off, and 27% said better.
What is interesting is that this does not appear to be unique to any one country’s particular economic, political and social challenges. This was nearly universal, from South Korea to Germany to Canada, with Sweden, Poland, Israel and Singapore being the four exceptions.
What we are talking about, really, is upward mobility.
What we are really talking about is the American dream ... and its counterpart, the American promise.
The promise was this: If you stay in school, work hard, play by the rules ... you will get ahead. Of course, we know that isn’t always the case but never has been. Just read Missouri’s own Mark Twain. People who don’t play by the rules sometimes prosper, while some who have worked hard and been loyal to their companies find themselves laid off and denied a future despite doing everything right.
Still, we believe there is reason to be optimistic, in part because we know the antidote.
We know that segregation of any kind and for whatever reason leaves entire groups of people behind, and that can’t be tolerated.
We know that education is the best path forward, and has to be a priority.
We know that a stable and healthy family structure is crucial, too, and it must be another priority.
Studies also show that health and access to health care (health insurance, whether public or private) is also critical to financial success.
If we are anxious about our children’s future, we also know the path forward and can get there.
That’s reason to be optimistic
