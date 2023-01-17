Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is on the money with his plan to raise wages for state workers.
Parson wants to raise wages for them by 8.7% and provide an additional $2 an hour inventive for employees working the night shift in state prisons, mental hospitals, veterans nursing homes and others.
“There is no question that the recruitment and retention of state employees have been a severe problem for our state, and we must do better,” Parson said in a statement he issued recently.
We agree.
State government is one of the largest — and most important — employers in Missouri, requiring 50,000 people in all departments. But there are around 7,000 openings, or 14%, meaning important services are being slowed or not provided. These are critical services, whether it’s a family in a crisis or an environmental disaster than needs investigation and oversight.
Low wages and empty positions also mean remaining state employees are overworked and overwhelmed trying to take care of the public’s business.
Parson said his proposal is “the minimum we must do to support our state workers and the people of Missouri.”
State Rep. Crystal Quade, of Springfield, the Democratic leader in the House, called it a “starting point,” and added, “But it isn’t nearly enough.”
We think it is generous, coming as it does on top of a 5.5% increase employees were given last year and a $15 base wage set for all state jobs.
We applaud the state’s effort to raise wages and Parson’s recognition of the severity of the problem and his leadership in finding a solution.
There is only one solution to low wages.
Some lawmakers appear to be on board too. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, recently told the Missouri Independent: “We’re dealing with workforce issues and job placement issues all over the state, not just in the state workforce, but in these longer term care facilities. We’ve got to have competitive wages, not just at the state, but also in those providers that are taking care of our aging populations.”
The governor will outline more of his budget and policy proposals today in the annual State of the State speech.
We also urge Parson to continue to build on some of his proposals from last year for:
• Broadband access investment, especially for rural residents.
• Funding more scholarships and providing other incentives to keep down the cost of tuition.
• More funding for mental health and substance abuse treatment centers.
• Funding for the Rock Island Trail. Last year he proposed $69.3 million to develop a 78-mile section of the old Rock Island Railroad as a state park, but lawmakers took it out. We thought that was a mistake then and hope they reconsider it this spring.
