Life is changing quickly for our neighbors in Northwest Arkansas.
We had better keep paying attention because the success and rapid growth of that region will have consequences — desirable and undesirable, intended and unintended — for all of Southwest Missouri.
Recently, the Northwest Arkansas Council said its region, which consists of Benton, Washington and Madison counties, now ranks among the nation’s 100th largest metro areas. That follows two other recent rankings, one of which found the region among the nation’s 10 top-performing metros, and another which ranked it among the country’s top 10 places to live.
Its population had increased to 576,403 people as of July 1, 2022, the latest estimate made public by the U.S. Census Bureau, and at the rate it is growing, may be approaching or even over 600,000 by now.
“The Census estimate also makes clear just how fast Northwest Arkansas is seeing its population go up, increasing by 36 people a day between April 2020 when the official U.S. Census was taken and July 2022,” the council said.
“Community leaders for years have talked about how Northwest Arkansas adds 30 people a day to its population, but it may be time to update the message.”
That growth highlights the “urgency of Northwest Arkansas expanding core infrastructure. More people means more drivers who will need better, wider highways and streets to move across the region without massive traffic delays. The growth heightens the need for more affordable and workforce housing, more drinking water, expanded health care services, and more flights at Northwest Arkansas National Airport.”
What will all of this mean for Southwest Missouri?
McDonald County, at least until 2018, considered part of the metro area, but it was dropped a few years ago. We suspect, with the completion of a bypass, the Interstate 49 Missouri-Arkansas Connector, in 2021, more people will be crossing the border — both ways — to live and work. We are confident it will soon return to their metro area definition.
What will the growth of their region, and its easy access because of I-49, mean for our workforce and wages? Our airport? Our colleges and universities? Our shopping? Our water and our environment?
What will the demands for housing there mean for neighboring counties in Missouri?
Northwest Arkansas has already become the entertainment escape for many in Southwest Missouri, offering world-class trails, museums and entertainment.
When do we compete? When do we cooperate?
Their success is sure to continue putting pressure on us. That means a lot of planning, cooperation and foresight are going to be required by our leaders in order to both protect our interests and capitalize on their growth.
By the way, the Northwest Arkansas Metropolitan Transportation Plan predicts the region will reach 973,000 people by 2045, but at the rate it is growing, it could hit a million before that.
Southwest Missouri needs to do more than hang on for the ride; we need to prepare for it.
