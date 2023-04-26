We’d like to second the proposal by Higher Society.
The volunteer group that cleans up litter wants the Joplin City Council to ban the sale of those travel-sized “nip” or “shooter” liquor bottles or impose higher taxes on them. Jon Buck, a founder of the nonprofit group, made the request at a recent council meeting.
He said the little bottles are a major contributor to litter across the city.
We agree.
He recommends an additional $1 tax on the sale of them to go toward city beautification costs or other community projects, or in the alternative to consider a prohibition of the sale of them inside city limits.
“We all know Joplin has struggled with issues related to litter and cleanliness in recent years,” Buck told the City Council, “One of the many factors that contribute to this problem, one of the biggest culprits is the abundance of these small, single-serving bottles of alcohol.
“They are often consumed on the go and then discarded without a second thought, contributing to unsightly and unhealthy conditions in our city.”
In four months, the organization has picked up more than 50,000 of these bottles from streets, parks and other public areas, Buck said.
That ought to tell you something, since after removing 50,000 of them they are still visible everywhere.
The plastic bottles are designed to be flicked away like a cigarette butt, Buck said. “They aren’t recyclable even if disposed of properly. They are used by underage drinkers because of the ease of hiding them” and by many others who want cheap, portable liquor.
Mayor Doug Lawson asked the city manager to look at the suggestions. City Manager Nick Edwards said he would work with the city attorney on the matter.
But why stop there?
The most ubiquitous form of litter in the region comes from plastic bags that blow around until they get snagged in trees and look like so much Spanish moss.
Although a number of states and cities have banned them, Missouri lawmakers passed a preemption law that prohibits cities from adopting plastic bag regulations.
It needs to be overturned.
But until then, nothing stops us from not using them.
The consumer has the power, at least until lawmakers try to take that away, too.
That fight begins with us. Stop using them. Urge retailers to stop offering them. Earlier this year, Walmart said it will eliminate single-use paper and plastic carryout bags at the register from stores in New York, Connecticut and Colorado.
Why not Missouri?
Americans use roughly 100 billion plastic bags every year.
Between the bags overhead and the bottles underfoot, something needs to happen.
