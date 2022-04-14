Frustration was palpable last Friday when state Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, spoke about the inability to advance legislation in the Missouri Senate this spring.
He is not alone. Many Missourians are equally annoyed with what White called the “infighting” and “obstructionists” in the Senate, where it appears little will likely be accomplished as the session enters its final weeks.
White was too civil to name names, and we’ll follow his lead, but suffice it say he is calling out the self-identified “conservative caucus,” a handful of lawmakers who have been filibustering and reading books — and not very good books, as White noted — to hold up Senate business.
“I would anticipate we would have more book reading in the future,” White said at the Eggs and Issues breakfast in Joplin.
“The Senate is not running as smoothly as it has in the past,” he added. “I would say it is not running very well at all.”
His comments are the latest to call out those who are stifling the business of government. White later said the frustration with this small faction of senators is pretty much “universal,” broadly shared among other lawmakers. At a news conference last month, led by state Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, and attended by eight Democrats and 14 Republicans, she called out this same “group of self-serving politicians.” Rehder also said the conservative caucus has engaged in “constant adversarial and classless actions.”
According to White, integrity and respect have broken down.
Chief among the stalled matters is the inability to finish up the business of drawing a map of congressional districts for the next decade. The Senate sent one over; the House has one, but that group of obstructionists is blocking the ability to resolve differences, resulting in what White characterized as a stalemate.
“Right now, if nothing happens, we go to court,” White said, meaning a panel of judges will draw up congressional districts.
He warned to expect more book reading when the Senate takes up budget votes next week.
We have been critical of members of this obstructionist faction in the past, too, and want to join White in expressing our frustration and urging them to join their colleagues to focus on the public good.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.