Congratulations to John Roderique.
The Webb City head football coach announced he is retiring this week after one of the greatest runs of any coach in Missouri history.
He won more than 300 games and led Webb City to 13 state titles. He never had a losing season. The Cardinals went to the playoffs 23 times under his leadership, and won 22 straight district championships.
He was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame last year, and we remember what he had to say and how he credited others with his success.
“Obviously you have to have good kids who buy in, and good parents,” Roderique told us at that time. “We’ve had some outstanding coaches too. I’ve been blessed with staffs that everybody is on the same page. And we’ve had great administrative support.”
He also shared credit with his wife, Heather.
“She’s the one who deserves a gold star ... She’s been fantastic. Not every one is meant to be a coach’s wife. She does that as well as anybody.”
He also told us: “The wins and the state championships and the records we’ve had ... It’s very humbling, very flattering. Nobody does anything on their own. I think about the coaches I played for, the teammates I had in college, the players and coaches I’ve worked with here. That’s what it’s really about, not the wins or losses but about the people you meet along the way.”
Seneca Athletics Director Rich Adkins, who was a senior on Roderique’s 1997 team, and later served as an assistant coach on his staff from 2009-11, told us Roderique’s success was due in part to his relationships with people.
“He knows every kid, he knows every coach’s spouse’s name, their kid’s names, and he does a good job with people and building those relationships to where these kids and these community members want to be a part of it, they want to play for him and do whatever they can.”
Humility ... sharing the glory ... focusing a program on relationships — we can all learn from that.
We thank Roderique for the exciting run over the last 26 seasons and wish him well in the future.
