Adoption of a newer property maintenance code is a needed step forward for Joplin.
The change would help clear up contradictions that exist and should lead to improvements in our housing stock, which in turn will lead to neighborhood improvements.
Joplin City Manager Nick Edwards conducted a listening tour when he came here a few years ago, and one of the things front and center was the declining nature of some areas of town. We added our editorial voice to that chorus, and praised city leaders for focusing on the issue.
“I think the code raises the level of care for properties in the city,” Edwards said during a meeting Monday night of the Joplin City Council.
Troy Bolander said one important change is that it will require owner/sellers of property to provide information about any pending code violations.
“A buyer may not know there is a code violation with a property, but this code requires disclosure,” Bolander said.
And, according to city documents, the current version of the code does not require out-of-town owners to provide contact information for their properties. As a result, city workers sometimes have to research ownership of a property and even then may not locate contract information when a property becomes damaged or in disrepair. That, too, will change.
But when assessing the property code and its changes, weigh it against a decade of losses or near losses for Joplin, and ask: Would the changes being talked about have prevented any of these disasters?
• 2012, a fire destroyed the historic Rains Brothers Building downtown. It had been singled out during an earlier Joplin City Council meeting as the kind of building that needed to be saved.
• 2013, part of the four-story Carl Adams Building collapsed into Main Street. That structure was built in 1914. An adjacent building, built in 1910, had to be demolished because of its deteriorating condition.
• 2018, the Howsmon building was declared a dangerous building after part of the roof collapsed and it had to be torn down.
• 2020, the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn, which had been wrecked by vandalism and theft, was damaged after transients set fire to a pile of wire to burn away the insulation so they could extract the copper. Two firefighters wearing heavy breathing apparatus fell into an undrained pool. Thankfully, there was no tragedy.
• 2020, the Olivia catches fire and is nearly lost.
• 2022, the Carnegie Library catches fire, just as a deal was possibly coming together for its renovation.
There are many more such disasters with smaller buildings and vacant houses.
Consider, too, that we’re living on borrowed time. Some day, a person who is in these buildings illegally, or a firefighter or police officer, is going to get hurt.
Some cities are employing vacant property taxes or vacant building registries — with fees. We recommended requiring owners of vacant buildings keep the lights on, the exteriors and roofs maintained, the grass mowed and windows that are broken replaced. And please, ban plywood for windows and doors, as is now being used on everything from the Carnegie Library to the Robertson Apartment building and others.
In one city, the normal commercial property tax rate is tripled if that property remains vacant, and increases more than five times that if the property is declared blighted.
If the code does not give the city the tools and leverage it needs to prevent these kinds of probems going forward, it’s not tough enough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.