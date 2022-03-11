Baseball is back. Major League Baseball’s players and owners agreed Thursday to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7, closing an acrimonious 99-day lockout that delayed spring training and threatened to cancel regular-season games for the first time since 1995.
Training camps in Florida and Arizona have opened, with players mandated to report this weekend.
It’s not spring without the start of baseball. So play ball!
Come on, spring
We may have lost an hour of sleep overnight, but our evenings now have one more hour of daylight.
That sounds perfect to us, especially when you consider that the highs today are expected to reach into the 60s and that we will be getting into the 70s this week.
We didn’t need one last burst of snow, but that is hopefully the last of it, and we’re definitely ready for spring now.
Warmer temps and longer days are a great start.
Return of PhotoSpiva
Speaking of things for which we are ready, the annual PhotoSpiva competition returns to Spiva Center for the Arts beginning next weekend.
Founded in 1977, PhotoSpiva has become the longest-running photographic competition of its kind in the U.S.
Its objective is to “present an exhibition of excellence in photography, celebrating the scope and vigorous activity of today’s contemporary photographers.”
PhotoSpiva always draws photographers from across the nation, as well as talented locals who can compete with the best of them.
Submitted photos make use of a variety of processes, including traditional, digital and mixed media.
Coinciding with the competition are PhotoSpiva Kids and PhotoSpiva Tweens, with the works of some participating students on display this month at Spiva, and the annual Small Works Auction, a fundraiser featuring works by Spiva members.
Make plans to check out these exhibits at Spiva, 222 W. Third St., before they disappear.
