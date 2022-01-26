Our thanks to Melinda Moss for her leadership of the Joplin School District these last five years.
And our wholehearted endorsement of the board’s decision to name Kerry Sachetta as the new permanent superintendent. We agree with board member Rylee Hartwell, who told us the decision to promote Sachetta to the job was a “no-brainer.”
Moss was at the helm during a difficult time for schools these past two years, with the eruption of COVID-19 and the contentious questions over how to proceed. She also was superintendent when Joplin voters were asked to approve a $25 million bond issue to replace Columbia and West Central elementary schools with a new building on Dover Hill. It passed with 79% of the vote. That bond issue also included money to build an addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School to ease overcrowding and to eliminate the last modular units that were still in use in the district.
“We’ve remodeled Kelsey Norman. ... We’re taking care of facility concerns with the construction of Dover Hill. ... We’ve navigated through a pandemic,” Moss said Tuesday night in announcing her retirement. “We’ve learned a lot along the way, and I can’t say every decision we’ve made has been perfect, but it’s been as good as we could make it with the information we had, and we’re still open and we’re still having school. In a sense, that is a celebration.”
At the meeting, the board also announced its unanimous decision to hire Sachetta, the current assistant superintendent for operations. He starts July 1.
“We all agreed he’s shown excellent leadership and that we wouldn’t find anyone that would be better suited for the position,” Hartwell told us.
Sachetta has been a leader in the district for 20 years, 14 of them as Joplin High School principal and six in his current position. He was a finalist for the superintendent’s position when Moss was hired.
Board President Jeff Koch told us: “He’s got intimate knowledge of the district and has been a critical piece the last five years, and we’re excited he’s going to continue.”
We agree.
There was no sense wasting the money and time it would take for a search when we already have the right person for the job ready to go, and naming him Tuesday night allows for a seamless leadership transition.
