Haven Shepherd deserves the cover of Sports Illustrated.
And to see her face looking back at her from a box of Wheaties, whose maker, General Mills, recently said it was looking for such an athlete.
The 18-year-old from Carthage was adopted as a toddler from Vietnam by Rob and Shelly Shepherd after she survived a bomb blast that was ignited by one of her parents in a suicide attempt. Both her biological parents died in the explosion. Her legs were damaged in the blast and required amputation just below both knees.
We’ve been following her story for a decade, first reporting on her in 2012, when, as a third grader at Steadley Elementary School in Carthage, she would put on artificial legs to race. But it was as a competitive swimmer that she excelled.
This year she set three goals for herself: make the U.S. Paralympic team, make the finals and set a personal record. Over the weekend, she did all three and finished fifth in the women’s 200-meter individual medley relay at the Paralympics in Tokyo with a time of 3:03.59.
“Thank you so much for your support,” she posted on Facebook.
Actually, it’s we who ought to be thanking you, Haven. You are an inspiration, and we admire your discipline, dedication and spirit.
“Today is my first race here in competition,” she posted on Facebook after qualifying in the preliminary rounds in Tokyo. “Truth is, for me, this whole experience isn’t about the final place I receive, but about the journey I took to get here. I couldn’t spend the last six years of my life sitting because it is easier than walking or complaining because it’s easier than being grateful or quitting because it is easier than continuing. But I didn’t.
“I decided to keep moving and for today, I am pretty excited about where it all led me. If you can’t run, walk or crawl or hate to run, swim. But no matter what, move.”
Wheaties has put more than 70 Olympic athletes on its cover. Haven deserves to be No. 71.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.