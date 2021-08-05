Well done, Joplin!
Nearly 8 of every 10 voters supported the renewal of the quarter-cent sales tax that was on Tuesday’s ballot.
That’s a whopping endorsement, and we are excited about what it means:
• $5.8 million in new investment for Ewert Park, including a splash pad for summer use and an ice ribbon for winter. Has Joplin ever offered ice skating before? Not that we’re aware of. It also means a covered open-air basketball court and amphitheater, making Ewert one of the city’s premier destinations.
• $1.75 million for a suite of cycling attractions at the Dover Outdoor Recreation Area, including a BMX track, a bike playground and 5 to 7 miles of single track for mountain biking.
• A steady and stable source of funding for the Joplin Athletic Complex, built with an earlier round of this tax. The tax renewal will provide $3 million for that.
• $2 million for new trails, including completing phase one and undertaking phase two of the Tin Cup trail, other trail connectors and a Main Street underpass.
• Assorted money for various park improvements (a sand volleyball court for Cunningham, turf replacement for baseball fields, etc.), as well as restrooms, park security and beautification.
About half of the more than $40 million to be raised by the 10-year tax will also support stormwater projects throughout Joplin. This will be even more important in the future.
Now, we have two more steps to go.
There’s another vote coming up in November — a use tax, with the money to be used for community and neighborhood improvement, addressing homelessness, and more. We were encouraged to see that Carthage passed a use tax on Tuesday night, although it was close call — 271 to 265. The lesson here is that this can be done, but it is a tough sell and will take a lot of campaigning from community leaders, who will need to get out every “yes” vote.
That will be followed by a two-part bond issue next April to raise money to restore/renovate Memorial Hall and to adapt the former downtown Joplin Public Library as Project Launchpad.
We have a lot of work ahead to make all these other amazing things happen for Joplin, but Tuesday was a great first step.
