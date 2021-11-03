Well done, Joplin.
Passage of the use tax Tuesday night was the right call — right for our businesses, right for the community, and right for Joplin’s future.
It passed by fewer than a hundred votes, according to unofficial returns, which is too close for comfort, but it passed nevertheless, and Joplin is no longer the largest city in Missouri without a use tax.
The city, after holding listening sessions, has specific plans for the estimated $3.8 million in new annual revenue, including improving neighborhoods, replacing dilapidated housing, improving our community’s appearance, dealing with homelessness, reducing crime and improving public safety, boosting economic development, and growing city revenue.
We see Tuesday’s vote as just the latest in a continuing series of initiatives to reinvest in our community.
The Joplin School District has had several successful votes, rebuilding many of its schools since the tornado, and even before with the middle schools campaign. The last vote was approved in June of 2020 to build a new school to replace the aging and inadequate Columbia and West Central elementary schools, with construction underway now on Dover Hill.
At the city level, Joplin voters in August approved the renewal of the quarter-cent sales tax for parks and stormwater projects.
And at the county level, Jasper County voters in 2016 approved a quarter-cent sales tax to fund construction of a new Juvenile Detention Center in Joplin and make improvements to the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage. That tax was set to expire in 2023, but in April 2019, voters extended it to generate about $50 million more to fund expanding the Jasper County Jail, renovating the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage and constructing a new courts building in Joplin.
There’s a lot of private reinvestment taking place, too, from the Olivia building to construction of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex across from the new Joplin courthouse.
But we cannot rest.
In the spring, Joplin voters may get an opportunity to reinvest in some of our historic downtown properties and to keep the momentum going forward.
There are still unanswered questions, of course, and more conversations to be had about these projects, but we urge Joplin residents to be open minded, optimistic and to recognize and seize the moment whe
