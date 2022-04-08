Two things seemed clear Tuesday about Memorial Hall.
Voters didn’t like the price — $30 million.
And they didn’t like the property tax approach that would be used to pay for it. Not only did the proposal not get the four-sevenths supermajority required, but it didn’t even get a simple majority.
Okay.
But we think it would be a mistake to interpret Tuesday’s vote as the death knell for the historic building. We don’t believe voters said they are done with Joplin’s century-old Memorial Hall, ready to tear it down and turn it into a parking lot.
In fact, we know many residents who voted against the plan Tuesday who still want to preserve it, renovate and find a role for it in the future.
We urge city leaders to begin anew with a process of soliciting voters’ opinions and perspectives, and explore what other options and partnerships might present a path forward for Memorial Hall.
More to the point, to those who voted “no” Tuesday, tell us what would work. We ask this in all sincerity: What would you like to see done with Memorial Hall? With the monuments and memorials? How do you see Memorial Hall fitting into an evolving and resurgent downtown? And how much are you willing to pay and what mechanism would you favor as a means to pay for it?
We invite you to write to us and tell us what would move you from the “no” to the “yes” column.
We believe there can and should be a future for Memorial Hall, and while we liked many aspects of the plan, including closing 8th Street in favor of a plaza between it and the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, there may be other options that will resonate with voters.
Let us know what you think ... let us know what would work for you.
