A solution to a Joplin dilemma may be at hand.
The dilemma is this: Better pay is needed to recruit a range of city positions. The city recently had more than 100 open positions (out of 500) and wages are a big part of the challenge. The city recently suspended its trolley service because of a lack of qualified drivers and competition from other employers. Other city positions that have been tough to fill include heavy equipment operators and engineers.
So, where to get the money?
This would be a smart use of local sales tax revenue from the sale of recreational marijuana.
(The idea was actually suggested to us by a former City Council member, Morris Glaze.)
Anyway, the council will discuss Tuesday night whether to authorize a ballot measure to ask voters in April to impose a local sales tax on recreational marijuana sales.
“It is an additional source of revenue,” Mayor Doug Lawson told the paper recently. “It’s one of the options allowed by state law.”
Voters in November approved a measure allowing those age 21 and older to consume, possess, purchase and cultivate marijuana for recreational use. The measure also allows cities to enact local sales taxes on recreational marijuana sales of up to 3%.
Other cities, such as Carthage and Neosho, are moving forward with similar plans.
Or, because the city will soon see a boost to its tax revenue from closing out the North Park Crossing tax increment financing district, let’s use that.
North Park Crossing was the city’s first TIF district, proposed in 2004, for the retail area that includes Target, Kohls and Books-A-Million, and other retailers and restaurants.
The council will discuss Tuesday night terminating the TIF agreement with the developer, formerly MRV Inc. of Topeka, Kansas, and close the special allocation fund that held the TIF revenue for distribution.
Missouri law allows TIFs to be in force for 23 years, but this one can close out more than five years early because the infrastructure costs allowed under the TIF were fully repaid to the developer with December’s sales tax revenue, according to the city.
Based on historical collections within the TIF district, Joplin will now get about $600,000 more in sales tax revenue a year. Some of it will go to dedicated funds, but more than $200,000 will go to general revenue.
So, not one but two solutions are at hand.
We urge city officials to give serious consideration to using this money to restore trolley service, and to raise wages in order to recruit the other employees we need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.